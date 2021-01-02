Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report $447.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.20 million and the highest is $464.00 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $527.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 66,939 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHS opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

