China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.77

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $21.79. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 14,278 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.49.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

