China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.84. China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 15,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, Couloir Capital initiated coverage on shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.15 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$721.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.77.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) (TSE:CGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$320.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

