China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Neutral”

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:ZNH opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.66.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

