China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

ZNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ZNH stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

