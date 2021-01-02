Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8,914.31

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8,914.31 and traded as high as $9,880.00. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $9,880.00, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDSVF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8,914.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,387.06.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

