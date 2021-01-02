ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Tops $0.0009

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, ChronoCoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $34.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

