Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

CHUY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 71,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,370. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $521.72 million, a PE ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Chuy’s by 18.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chuy’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 330.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 210,630 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

