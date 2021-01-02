Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $249.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,755,704 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after buying an additional 466,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $795,400,000 after buying an additional 198,589 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,520. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average is $186.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

