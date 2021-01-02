Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.48 Million

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report $98.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.70 million. Cinemark reported sales of $788.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $678.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.19 million to $715.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 184.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

