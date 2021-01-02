Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Shares Up 16.7%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSPCF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB raised Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

