Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

CGNX opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,128,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,332,000 after purchasing an additional 142,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

