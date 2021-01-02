CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0009 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $186,223.44 and approximately $31,382.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00295165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.45 or 0.01989921 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

