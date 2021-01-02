Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

COLL stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

