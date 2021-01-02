Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.
COLL stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,362,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares during the period.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
