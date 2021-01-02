Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 79,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $918.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 21.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 126,590 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

