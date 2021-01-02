Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.10

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.10 and traded as high as $56.23. Comerica shares last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 726,167 shares.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Get Comerica alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 61.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 89.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.