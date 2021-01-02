Comparing Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) & Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entegris and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 2 5 0 2.71 Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegris presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Entegris’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entegris and Core Molding Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.59 billion 8.15 $254.86 million $1.93 49.79 Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.42 -$15.22 million N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Entegris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 15.03% 26.54% 12.06% Core Molding Technologies 1.64% 5.55% 2.87%

Risk and Volatility

Entegris has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entegris beats Core Molding Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment offers high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices. It also serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

