Comparing Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) & Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Resorts has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Extended Stay America and Eldorado Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.22 $69.67 million $0.95 15.59 Eldorado Resorts $2.53 billion 2.90 $81.00 million $1.47 50.52

Eldorado Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Eldorado Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eldorado Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Extended Stay America and Eldorado Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Resorts 0 2 5 0 2.71

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.66%. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus price target of $45.71, indicating a potential downside of 38.45%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Eldorado Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Eldorado Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20% Eldorado Resorts -5.62% 7.93% 1.43%

Summary

Eldorado Resorts beats Extended Stay America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino. The company also operates Isle Casino HotelBlack Hawk and Lady Luck CasinoBlack Hawk land-based casinos; Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, a casino and harness racing track; Isle Casino Bettendorf, a land-based single-level casino; Isle Casino Waterloo, a single-level land-based casino; Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, a gaming vessel; Isle of Capri Casino Lula, a two dockside casino; Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg and Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City dockside casinos; Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, a single-level dockside casino; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, a dockside casino, and pavilion and entertainment center; Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, a riverboat casino; and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, a casino property. In addition, it operates Tropicana Casino and Resort, Atlantic City, a casino and resort; Tropicana Evansville, a casino hotel and entertainment complex; Lumière Place Casino, Tropicana Laughlin Hotel and Casino, MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa, and Grand Victoria Casino; Trop Casino Greenville, a landside gaming facility; Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, a dockside riverboat; and Racelinebet.com. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 28 gaming facilities with approximately 30,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals; 800 table games; and 12,600 hotel rooms. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

