Comparing Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legrand and Otis Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legrand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Otis Worldwide 0 1 1 0 2.50

Otis Worldwide has a consensus target price of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given Otis Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Legrand.

Profitability

This table compares Legrand and Otis Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legrand 11.31% 14.01% 5.62% Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legrand and Otis Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legrand $7.42 billion 3.27 $934.98 million $3.48 26.05 Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Legrand has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories. Its products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, and shopping centers, as well as residential, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

