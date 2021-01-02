Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Down 6.2%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $12.11. 1,528,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,246,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $828.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 2.58.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Compugen by 124.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.
Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.
