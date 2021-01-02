Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Down 6.2%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $12.11. 1,528,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,246,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $828.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Compugen by 124.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compugen by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

