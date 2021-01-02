Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Trading Down 13.2%

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) dropped 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 625,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 782% from the average daily volume of 70,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

