Consensus (SEN) Price Up 7.3% This Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,406.83 or 0.99910947 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00040311 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

