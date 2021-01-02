CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $11,597.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00124866 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00380181 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00031818 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000128 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015393 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

