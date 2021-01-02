Contrasting Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Magna-Lab has a beta of 5.2, meaning that its stock price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magna-Lab and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna-Lab N/A -12.32% 42,399.99% TransMedics Group -143.93% -49.98% -29.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magna-Lab and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Magna-Lab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magna-Lab and TransMedics Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A TransMedics Group $23.60 million 22.90 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -8.43

Magna-Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransMedics Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magna-Lab beats TransMedics Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna-Lab Company Profile

Magna-Lab Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and merge with an operating company. Previously, the company was engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of disposable medical devices to enhance the effectiveness of magnetic resonance imaging in detection and diagnosis of heart disease. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Plainview, New York. Magna-Lab Inc. is a subsidiary of Magna Acquisition LLC.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion apparatus, optimization, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

