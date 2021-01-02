Contrasting Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) & Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals 25.32% -2.43% -2.04% Almaden Minerals N/A -4.57% -4.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Almaden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 0.84 $11.59 million $0.20 40.15 Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Almaden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Almaden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 423.04%. Almaden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 134.49%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Almaden Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

