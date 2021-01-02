Contrasting Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) & NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Precigen and NanoViricides, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00 NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precigen presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Precigen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precigen and NanoViricides’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $90.72 million 20.85 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -11.59 NanoViricides N/A N/A -$13.45 million N/A N/A

NanoViricides has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precigen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Precigen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of NanoViricides shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and NanoViricides’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -321.21% -105.68% -25.27% NanoViricides N/A -43.79% -38.50%

Risk and Volatility

Precigen has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precigen beats NanoViricides on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis. The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of all types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide that is an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide. In addition, it is also involved in research and development of other nanoviricides drug projects for treatment of different viruses and indications; and HerpeCide program expansion drug projects for different herpes viruses for different indications. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

