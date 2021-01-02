CorionX Price Hits $0.0008 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. CorionX has a market capitalization of $62,779.69 and approximately $65,411.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.33 or 0.01971680 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.