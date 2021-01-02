Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.32. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 204,409 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CJR.B. CIBC upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$891.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.33.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

