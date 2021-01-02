COTI Price Down 2.2% This Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $26.19 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00117341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00164276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00508744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00269689 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018572 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.

The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. COTI's official website is coti.io. COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

