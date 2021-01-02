CoTrader Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145,835.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $145,835.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 48.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.18 or 0.01894643 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.