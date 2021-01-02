CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) were up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.56. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.74.

About CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS.TO) (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

