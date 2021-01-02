Cream (CRM) Market Cap Tops $33,607.31

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Cream has a total market cap of $33,607.31 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. During the last week, Cream has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.41 or 1.00137932 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00026588 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00294686 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00477619 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00145445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002103 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

