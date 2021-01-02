Credit Suisse Group Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $14.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 59.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,842,942 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 363.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 694,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $7,535,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

