Credits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,285.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Credits has a market cap of $4.01 million and $38,285.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

