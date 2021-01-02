Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.62. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 132,094 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 5.46%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.