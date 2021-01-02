CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.79.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after buying an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,158,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 159,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

