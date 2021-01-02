CROAT Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $124,415.40 and $430.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,439,982 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

