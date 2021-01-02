CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 1,274% against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $257,014.08 and $2.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00027661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00178223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00554439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300728 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00048566 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.