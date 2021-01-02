Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,920 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,589,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 82,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRKL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

