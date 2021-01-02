Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 112.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tennant by 25.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at $505,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,090.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,463,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,998 shares of company stock worth $2,337,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

