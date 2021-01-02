Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 492.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 205.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

CLW stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $625.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

