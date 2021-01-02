Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $397,000 in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 8,577.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Collectors Universe during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 406.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NASDAQ CLCT opened at $75.40 on Friday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $701.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.