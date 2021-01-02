Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

