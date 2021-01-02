Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,407 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.