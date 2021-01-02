cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $3,185.50 or 0.09857480 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $31.86 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00117524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00509260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00141306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00272454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018508 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.