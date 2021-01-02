CyberVein 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.11 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. CyberVein has a market cap of $124.94 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

