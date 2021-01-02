Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

