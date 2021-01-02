Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.