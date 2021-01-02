Decentralized Machine Learning Market Capitalization Reaches $156,597.30 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $156,597.30 and approximately $4,434.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning launched on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

