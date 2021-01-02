DeepOnion Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $115,296.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001622 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,394,088 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

